Odisha health worker on a ‘zero maternal mortality’ mission

JAGATSINGHPUR: At the Kujang community health centre (CHC), there is never a dull moment for Premalata Barik. For the last three decades, Barik a health visitor associated with the CHC has been ensuring safe and normal delivery of pregnant women in Kujang and areas nearby.

In her career spanning 38 years, Barik has conducted at least an average of 250 institutional deliveries in a month till 2013. “My job is to maintain a zero maternal and infant mortality rate at the CHC."

"Till 2013 as a health worker, I was assisting in safe and normal deliveries and from 2014 when I was assigned the job of lady health visitor, I have been visiting households to create awareness on institutional deliveries and bringing pregnant women to the CHC for delivery,” she said.

A resident of Deulisahi under Raghunathpur block of Jagatsingpur district, she completed her nursing training from Kendrapara in 1982 and lady health visitor training from MKCG MCH at Berhampur in 1999.

“When I started my career, the situation was very bad as women preferred home delivery over institutional delivery. Although things have improved to some extent now, there are still many women in villages under Kujang and rural pockets of Paradip who still do not understand the importance of delivering their children at hospital”, said Barik who also ensures that pregnant women in Kujang get benefits under Janani Surakhya Yojana.

And when she is not attending pregnant women, Barik moves round Paradip and Kujang areas spreading awareness among people on Covid-19, dengue, Japanese encephalitis and other diseases with the help of local women SHGs. She also visits old age homes in both the areas to monitor the health condition of the inmates.

For her contribution to the field, Premalata has been chosen for the Florence Nightingale Award-2020, instituted by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. She will receive the award virtually on September 15.

CDMO Bijaya Panda said Barik has always made the health centre proud by providing quality and timely medical care to pregnant women who are dependent on the CHC.

“A lot many pregnant women from marginal background depend on her for safe and normal delivery. This award is yet another feather in her cap”, he said.

