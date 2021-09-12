STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Odisha health worker on a ‘zero maternal mortality’ mission

In her career spanning 38 years, Premalata Barik has conducted at least an average of 250 institutional deliveries in a month till 2013.

Published: 12th September 2021 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnancy

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  At the Kujang community health centre (CHC), there is never a dull moment for Premalata Barik. For the last three decades, Barik a health visitor associated with the CHC has been ensuring safe and normal delivery of pregnant women in Kujang and areas nearby.

In her career spanning 38 years, Barik has conducted at least an average of 250 institutional deliveries in a month till 2013. “My job is to maintain a zero maternal and infant mortality rate at the CHC."

Premalata Barik (in white saree) at
a meeting | Express

"Till  2013 as a health worker, I was assisting in safe and normal deliveries and from 2014 when I was assigned the job of lady health visitor, I have been visiting households to create awareness on institutional deliveries and bringing pregnant women to the CHC for delivery,” she said.  

A resident of Deulisahi under Raghunathpur block of Jagatsingpur district, she completed her nursing  training from Kendrapara in 1982 and lady health visitor training from MKCG MCH at Berhampur in 1999. 

“When I started my career, the situation was very bad as women preferred home delivery over institutional delivery. Although things have improved to some extent now, there are still many women in villages under Kujang and rural pockets of Paradip who still do not understand the importance of delivering their children at hospital”, said Barik who also ensures that pregnant women in Kujang get benefits under Janani Surakhya Yojana. 

And when she is not attending pregnant women, Barik moves round Paradip and Kujang areas spreading awareness among people on Covid-19, dengue, Japanese encephalitis and other diseases with the help of local women SHGs. She also visits old age homes in both the areas to monitor the health condition of the inmates. 

For her contribution to the field, Premalata has been chosen for the Florence Nightingale Award-2020,  instituted by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. She will receive the award virtually on September 15. 

CDMO Bijaya Panda said Barik has always made the health centre proud by providing  quality and timely medical care to pregnant women  who are dependent on the CHC.

“A lot many pregnant women from marginal background depend on her for safe and normal delivery. This award is yet another feather in her cap”, he said.

Health visitor Premalata Barik is instrumental in improving the number of institutional deliveries in Kujang and Paradip areas. She is nominated for the Central Government’s Florence Nightingale Award this year, writes Amarnath Parida

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Premalata Barik Kujang community health centre
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp