These youngsters in Andhra Pradesh take up social service in memory of friend

KAKINADA: Not just financial, but the ongoing pandemic has also put thousands of families in psychological distress so much so that the future of many children who lost one or both parents, is uncertain. Seeing the plight of such children in Kakinada and some other parts of East Godavari, a group of youngsters, all friends, is funding education of children from 12 families. It has also provided 100 books to class 10 students of 10 government schools so that the latter can fare well in exams.

With the information and help provided by district education officials, the group, which goes by the name Sri Yuvasena, provided ‘all-in-one’ study material to the students before the final exam. The friends started voluntary works in 2013 when all of them were in their early 20s, and named their group as a tribute to their friend Marni Swamy, who they fondly called Sri. Sri’s untimely death moved them and they decided to help the former’s family financially. With the help of local traders and contributions, Sri Yuvasena collected a total amount of `20,000 and gave it Sri’s family.

As their initiative of helping people in need was liked by the local merchants and traders, the youngsters decided to carry on with their noble work. Sri Yuvasena regularly conducts meal programmes to feed the hungry children in Kakinada. Sri Yuvasena also organises mega blood donation camps for Rotary and Red Cross Blood Banks. Every time one such event is organised, at least 350-400 units are donated to the blood banks.

Seven years of public service motivated the youngsters, now in their mid-20s, to start their own blood bank. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Sri Yuvasena identified 12 families who lost their sole breadwinners to the disease in Kakinada rural and urban. With the help of donations from businessmen Hemanth Kumar, Sashank Agarwal, Ayush Agarwal, Khushi Agarwal and Kommireddy Harsha, the voluntary organisation has been funding the education of the children of these families.

“Now, I don’t have to worry about my education till the high school after help from Sri Yuvasena,” said a Class I student from Mummidivaram, whose father died from Covid a month ago and mother is a housewife. Bollam Satish, a member of the voluntary organisation, said, 12 families have so far consulted them for help. Children of these families are studying in classes 2 to 9 in both private and government schools. The organisation can be reached at 91778-69398 for donation.