STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

These youngsters in Andhra Pradesh take up social service in memory of friend

A group of youngsters, all friends, is funding education of children from 12 families who lost one or both parents to Covid-19.

Published: 12th September 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Yuvasena Seva Sangam in  Kakinada

Sri Yuvasena Seva Sangam in  Kakinada. (Photo | Express)

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA: Not just financial, but the ongoing pandemic has also put thousands of families in psychological distress so much so that the future of many children who lost one or both parents, is uncertain. Seeing the plight of such children in Kakinada and some other parts of East Godavari, a group of youngsters, all friends, is funding education of children from 12 families. It has also provided 100 books to class 10 students of 10 government schools so that the latter can fare well in exams. 

With the information and help provided by district education officials, the group, which goes by the name Sri Yuvasena, provided ‘all-in-one’ study material to the students before the final exam. The friends started voluntary works in 2013 when all of them were in their early 20s, and named their group as a tribute to their friend Marni Swamy, who they fondly called Sri. Sri’s untimely death moved them and they decided to help the former’s family financially. With the help of local traders and contributions, Sri Yuvasena collected a total amount of `20,000 and gave it Sri’s family. 

As their initiative of helping people in need was liked by the local merchants and traders, the youngsters decided to carry on with their noble work. Sri Yuvasena regularly conducts meal programmes to feed the hungry children in Kakinada. Sri Yuvasena also organises mega blood donation camps for Rotary and Red Cross Blood Banks. Every time one such event is organised, at least 350-400 units are donated to the blood banks. 

Seven years of public service motivated the youngsters, now in their mid-20s, to start their own blood bank. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Sri Yuvasena identified 12 families who lost their sole breadwinners to the disease in Kakinada rural and urban. With the help of donations from businessmen Hemanth Kumar, Sashank Agarwal, Ayush Agarwal, Khushi Agarwal and Kommireddy Harsha, the voluntary organisation has been funding the education of the children of these families. 

“Now, I don’t have to worry about my education till the high school after help from Sri Yuvasena,” said a Class I student from Mummidivaram, whose father died from Covid a month ago and mother is a housewife. Bollam Satish, a member of the voluntary organisation, said, 12 families have so far consulted them for help. Children of these families are studying in classes 2 to 9 in both private and government schools. The organisation can be reached at 91778-69398 for donation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Fighting Covid
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp