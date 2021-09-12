With help of Chennai NGO, disabled sisters facing life like a champ

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Walking through the hallway of the corporation’s shelter for disabled women, one could see the brass cups and medals displayed in a showcase. Along with the wins engraved on them, these cups hold stories of myriad difficulties two physically disabled sisters experienced in their journey to become wheelchair basketball champions.

Born with a locomotive disability, Matilda (45) and Mary (37) had an unwavering determination to pursue para-sports. But, despite their commendable performance in zonal events, they lacked the social and financial support to move forward. “I was introduced to wheelchair basketball in 2014. I used to practice on local grounds in the city. Though I trained well, I didn’t have the support structure,” said the older sibling.

Between poverty and unemployment, the sisters struggled through most part of their life living in unfavourable conditions after their parents’ death in 2010. Moreover, their poor health prevented them from completing their education and pursuing employment. Besides, their home in Royapuram is not disabled-friendly. “We managed by supporting our hands on the floor. With steep staircases and no disability access, it wasn’t a right settlement for us,” Matilda told TNIE.

After spending half their lives staring at an uncertain future, they came across a shelter for women with disabilities in 2017. Run by the Chennai Corporation with NGO Dorcas Research Centre for Education, Art and Culture, it provided the much-needed financial and social support to the sisters, helping them embark on a journey to fulfil their basketball dreams.

“Earlier, we had mobility issues but in the shelter they gave us disabled-friendly scooters. They also give us money for our travelling and take care of food and other essentials,” notes Mary, adding that, they got to train at the Nehru Stadium here, one of the largest multipurpose stadiums in the country, with the help of the NGO

Since their basketball dreams started taking shape, both the sisters have been a part of the state-level wheelchair basketball teams and bagged prizes for several matches in Punjab, Rajasthan, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Notably, Matilda also represented the country in Indonesia.

“We also got the opportunity to play para shot-put and trained fifteen other students in this shelter to play wheelchair basketball,” Matilda says with a sense of pride in her voice. After the pandemic lulled their practice, the siblings are now honing their skills in designing face-masks and making soaps and candles. “We earn around Rs 10,000 a month from selling the products we make,” explains Matilda.

Be as it may, mobility issues continue to impact their team practices. “We only have three disabled-friendly scooters but there are around 15 members in the shelter playing para-sports. If someone could donate us a disabled-friendly minivan, it would help the team commute together,” says Mary.

Disability is not a barrier to success. The siblings say they want to represent the country in international grounds and achieve heights in para-sports.