STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

With help of Chennai NGO, disabled sisters facing life like a champ

Lives of Two para sportswomen show how a little support can convert human potential into high achievement

Published: 12th September 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Sisters Matilda and Mary, who are disabled, have won numerous wheelchair basketball tournaments together, thanks to a corporation shelter for disabled and homeless women | R Satish Babu

Sisters Matilda and Mary, who are disabled, have won numerous wheelchair basketball tournaments together, thanks to a corporation shelter for disabled and homeless women | R Satish Babu

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Walking through the hallway of the corporation’s shelter for disabled women, one could see the brass cups and medals displayed in a showcase. Along with the wins engraved on them, these cups hold stories of myriad difficulties two physically disabled sisters experienced in their journey to become wheelchair basketball champions.

Born with a locomotive disability, Matilda (45) and Mary (37) had an unwavering determination to pursue para-sports. But, despite their commendable performance in zonal events, they lacked the social and financial support to move forward. “I was introduced to wheelchair basketball in 2014. I used to practice on local grounds in the city. Though I trained well, I didn’t have the support structure,” said the older sibling.

Between poverty and unemployment, the sisters struggled through most part of their life living in unfavourable conditions after their parents’ death in 2010. Moreover, their poor health prevented them from completing their education and pursuing employment. Besides, their home in Royapuram is not disabled-friendly. “We managed by supporting our hands on the floor. With steep staircases and no disability access, it wasn’t a right settlement for us,” Matilda told TNIE. 

After spending half their lives staring at an uncertain future, they came across a shelter for women with disabilities in 2017. Run by the Chennai Corporation with NGO Dorcas Research Centre for Education, Art and Culture, it provided the much-needed financial and social support to the sisters, helping them embark on a journey to fulfil their basketball dreams. 

“Earlier, we had mobility issues but in the shelter they gave us disabled-friendly scooters. They also give us money for our travelling and take care of food and other essentials,” notes Mary, adding that, they got to train at the Nehru Stadium here, one of the largest multipurpose stadiums in the country, with the help of the NGO 

Since their basketball dreams started taking shape, both the sisters have been a part of the state-level wheelchair basketball teams and bagged prizes for several matches in Punjab, Rajasthan, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Notably, Matilda also represented the country in Indonesia.

 “We also got the opportunity to play para shot-put and trained fifteen other students in this shelter to play wheelchair basketball,” Matilda says with a sense of pride in her voice.  After the pandemic lulled their practice, the siblings are now honing their skills in designing face-masks and making soaps and candles. “We earn around Rs 10,000 a month from selling the products we make,” explains Matilda. 

Be as it may, mobility issues continue to impact their team practices. “We only have three disabled-friendly scooters but there are around 15 members in the shelter playing para-sports. If someone could donate us a disabled-friendly minivan, it would help the team commute together,” says Mary.
Disability is not a barrier to success. The siblings say they want to represent the country in international grounds and achieve heights in para-sports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
disabled women chennai NGO
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp