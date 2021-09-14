STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Handed over by Bangladesh, missing Assam man returns home after over 4 years

As he appeared mentally frail, nobody is asking him how he had landed in Bangladesh.

Published: 14th September 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Mukul, who is a father of three, was handed over to the BSF in Tripura on Monday. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The distraught family of Phuleswar Hazarika is overjoyed as Bangladesh has handed his missing son, Mukul, over to India.

Back on February 16, 2017, Mukul (now 41), a rickshaw puller from Assam’s Darrang district, was reported missing. The family searched for him for days together but in vain. Eventually, a missing report was filed with the police.

Time rolled by but there was no news of Mukul. Then, one fine day in May 2019, the family was informed by the Darrang police that he was lodged in the Feni Jail of Bangladesh.

In a letter, Deputy High Commissioner of India in Dhaka Biswadip Dey had informed the Assam government that one Mukul Hazarika, son of Phuleswar Hazarika of Hodapara village under Mangaldoi Police Station in Darrang district, was languishing in the Feni Jail of Bangladesh even after completing his jail term. The Assam government, however, did not follow it up.

It was earlier this year that Darrang Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma, who is the brother of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, took up the matter with the state’s Home Secretary Diganta Borah.

Sarma said the state government had written to Bangladesh authorities in July requesting them to take steps to hand Mukul over to Indian authorities. He said he had no idea how the man landed in Bangladesh.

Mukul, who is a father of three children, was handed over to the BSF in Tripura on Monday. He was brought to Assam on Tuesday.

An Assam Police team had gone to Tripura along with Mukul’s father. It was an emotional moment when Mukul was reunited with his father.

“It’s been a long time since he went missing and we had lost all hopes. I am very happy to get him back,” Phuleswar told journalists.

It was learnt Mukul has forgotten his mother tongue, Assamese, and can speak only Bengali. As he appeared mentally frail, nobody is asking him how he had landed in Bangladesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
missing person Bangaladesh Assam Darrang district Feni Jail of Bangladesh
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp