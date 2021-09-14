STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata Dr Sanchali Chakraborty to spend her 'KBC 13' cheque on underprivileged kids

Being a doctor means being a part of a noble profession and Dr Sanchali Chakraborty has proved it with the goals she has set for herself.

Published: 14th September 2021

Dr Sanchali Chakraborty (L) and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan



By IANS

MUMBAI: Being a doctor means being a part of a noble profession and Dr Sanchali Chakraborty has proved it with the goals she has set for herself. Her ambition is to provide education to underprivileged children. And her other plan is to build a hotel.

A paediatrician from Kolkata, Dr Chakraborty won Rs 6,40,000 on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. She appeared on 'KBC 13', she said, to be able to work towards fulfilling her ambition.

The good doctor completed her MBBS in 2016 from Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China, then did a three-year paediatric residency residency programme, and received her doctorate from Kolkata's Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research and Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital.

As she took home Rs 6,40,000, Dr Chakraborty said: "It has been one of the greatest days of my life. Sitting in front of Mr Bachchan is an honour. I had always hoped to provide education to underprivileged kids. With this money, I will start working towards this long-term goal. I have also had this dream of building a hotel. I will work towards it too."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

