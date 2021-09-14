STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar

The foundation runs a cancer clinic where free consultation with treatment planning is done, and if advanced treatment at AIIMS is needed, the patients are provided with all the assistance.

Published: 14th September 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: First Saturday of every month at Narayan Medical College (Jamuhar) in Bihar, hundreds of people, some of them even travelling over 150km, visit an oncologist who comes from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and has been providing free treatment for the past nine years.

Dr Sunil Kumar, an Assistant Professor of cancer surgery at AIIMS, has never missed the first weekend to visit his birthplace, Dehri in Rohtas district, which he choose to begin with his NGO ‘Chandrakanti Devi Cancer Foundation’ named  after his mother, a cancer survivor.

“I was practicing in the US when my mother was diagnosed with cancer, which made me realise the need for making cancer care accessible to rural parts. I joined AIIMS in 2012, and started this NGO next year. At first, only five people supported my cause. Now, the NGO has 14-15 volunteers, and when anyone suspected with cancer approaches the doctors here, they inform my NGO members,” he said.

This foundation runs a cancer clinic where free consultation with treatment planning is done, and if advanced treatment at AIIMS is needed, the patients are provided with all the assistance.

“Our primary focus is to spread awareness about cancer and provide free treatment to cancer patients. In rural belts, especially in Bihar, access to advanced healthcare is limited. Most of the patients coming to AIIMS are in advanced stages or are in poor conditions. Early detection is the ultimate cure for this disease. So my target was that if those diagnosed with cancer are screened early, they can be admitted to AIIMS for better treatment,” he added.

The foundation holds monthly public cancer awareness at schools, colleges and government health centres.

“I am also training local healthcare workers so they can be approached for initial care. For example, if a woman has developed a lump in her breast, she will only be able to communicate this to 
a female healthcare worker,” Dr Kumar noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Sunil Kumar AIIMS Chandrakanti Devi Cancer Foundation Narayan Medical College
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp