Kerala nurses win National Florence Nightingale Award for their selfless service

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Ram Nath Kovind presented the National Florence Nightingale Award 2020 to 51 nurses across the country. Adhering to Covid protocols, the presentation of the awards was held as a virtual ceremony.

Two nurses from Kerala, nursing superintendent at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital P Geetha and nursing officer at Community Health Centre at Androth Island in Lakshadweep Muhammed Asif, were honoured with the meritorious services award for nursing professionals in the country. The annual award was instituted by the Union Health ministry in 1973.

The winners were awarded Rs 50,000 as cash prize, a certificate, a citation and a medal. The ceremony was organised at the Thiruvananthapuram National Informatics Centre in the city. Nursing Council Registrar Dr Saleena Shah and Dr P S Sona, who is the state coordinator of the award committee, attended the event.