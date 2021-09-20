STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa in Bihar

“When I graduated from Dr MGR University in Chennai, I thought of working out a digital shop concept, and finally, after a year of research and works, I have developed two apps.

Published: 20th September 2021 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Suman Kumar Jha

Suman Kumar Jha

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA:  In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the son of a grocery shop owner from Bihar’s Samastipur district has created a chain of digital grocery shops that are providing jobs to the unemployed youth without making any investments.  

“People register themselves on the ‘ZILA Community Leadership (ZCL)’ app. After that, they start running digital grocery shops and start doorstep delivery of the items ordered by customers,” Suman Kumar Jha said. The commission earned from running the digital grocery shop is directly credited to the partners of ZCL app. Partners can earn between  Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000 per month without making any investments on setting up a physical shop, Jha said. 

“When I graduated from Dr MGR University in Chennai, I thought of working out a digital shop concept, and finally, after a year of research and works, I have developed two apps. The apps not only allow people to buy groceries online, but also provides job opportunities to unemployed youths, who have smartphones,” Jha said.

Jha has successfully delivered more than 10,000 orders, generating a revenue of `10 lakh in the last seven months in Patna, Khagual and Bihta. “Our aim is to take this initiative ro each of Bihar’s 45,103 villages creating about 5 lakh of entrepreneurs utilising the digital accessibility of people even in the remotest parts of state,” Jha claimed.

Beyond providing jobs, the initiative has also transformed the grocery-buying experience of people, who can now shop from the comfort of their homes. Buoyed by the positive responses, Jha is consulting with the Bihar government’s concerned department for support to take it on wider scale as a means to end unemployment. Jha’s apps are available both in Hindi and English with a slew of features like speedy transfer of earning into partner’s bank account. Jha is planing to take his initiative to other states, including Tamil Nadu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp