Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa in Bihar

PATNA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the son of a grocery shop owner from Bihar’s Samastipur district has created a chain of digital grocery shops that are providing jobs to the unemployed youth without making any investments.

“People register themselves on the ‘ZILA Community Leadership (ZCL)’ app. After that, they start running digital grocery shops and start doorstep delivery of the items ordered by customers,” Suman Kumar Jha said. The commission earned from running the digital grocery shop is directly credited to the partners of ZCL app. Partners can earn between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000 per month without making any investments on setting up a physical shop, Jha said.

“When I graduated from Dr MGR University in Chennai, I thought of working out a digital shop concept, and finally, after a year of research and works, I have developed two apps. The apps not only allow people to buy groceries online, but also provides job opportunities to unemployed youths, who have smartphones,” Jha said.

Jha has successfully delivered more than 10,000 orders, generating a revenue of `10 lakh in the last seven months in Patna, Khagual and Bihta. “Our aim is to take this initiative ro each of Bihar’s 45,103 villages creating about 5 lakh of entrepreneurs utilising the digital accessibility of people even in the remotest parts of state,” Jha claimed.

Beyond providing jobs, the initiative has also transformed the grocery-buying experience of people, who can now shop from the comfort of their homes. Buoyed by the positive responses, Jha is consulting with the Bihar government’s concerned department for support to take it on wider scale as a means to end unemployment. Jha’s apps are available both in Hindi and English with a slew of features like speedy transfer of earning into partner’s bank account. Jha is planing to take his initiative to other states, including Tamil Nadu.