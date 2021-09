By Express News Service

KURNOOL/VISAKHAPATNAM: Gandham Bhuvan Jai has become the youngest to scale Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe and one of the seven summits. Bhuvan, at the age of eight years and three months, along with two other mountaineers, reached the summit of Mt Elbrus (5642 mtrs) on September 18.

Bhuvan is a class III student hailing from Kurnool district. His father Gandham Chandrudu is an IAS officer. The two others who were a part of the expedition are Anmish Varma from Vizag and K Sankaraiah from Anantapur.