Jharkhand rolls out scholarships for tribal students to pursue higher studies abroad

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to encourage tribal students to pursue high education abroad, six tribal students were selected for Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship Scheme.

The Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship Scheme has been rolled out by the State Government for the students of Jharkhand from the ST category to pursue higher studies in the universities of England and Ireland.

Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda was the first tribal student to study overseas -- at Oxford University in England -- between 1922 and 1929. Later, he captained the Indian hockey team in the 1928 Amsterdam Olympic Games, leading them to win the gold medal in the Olympics.

The scheme was approved by the State Government in a cabinet meeting held on December 28, 2020. Applications were invited from prospective students of the scholarship scheme on March 7, 2021, following which 6 students were selected for the scholarship for pursuing higher education in England.

The awardees of the scholarship, according to officials, are entitled to complete coverage of tuition fees along with living and other miscellaneous expenses. Under this scheme, 10 students will be selected every year from the Scheduled Tribes category residing in Jharkhand.

This is for the first time that 6 students are going to pursue higher education in 5 different universities of England.

“In the memory of our scholar, leader……. respected Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Ji, the scheme has been started by the State Government. This is the first such scheme in the country and Jharkhand is the first to give scholarships to the students of tribal society for studying abroad,” said the Chief Minister.

They hope that other students will also get inspired from them and tribal youths will represent their culture, values, rich legacy, and society on the world stage bringing glory to Jharkhand and the rest of the country, he added.

Soren further added that these students coming from the Scheduled Tribes category, under the scheme, will be provided the full coverage of tuition fees, living costs, journey,s and other miscellaneous expenses.

One of the selected candidates, Akansha Mery lauded the initiative taken by the State Government.

“It’s overwhelming to be a part of this programme. I am grateful to the Government as they thought of taking this step to empower and encourage students to pursue more in their life. Also, this would be a great opportunity for us to represent our culture on a global platform and also represent the actual meaning of the phrase – Unity in Diversity,” said Akasha.