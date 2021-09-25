STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deaf youth from TN bags All-India 750th rank in coveted UPSC exam

Published: 25th September 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

D Ranjith

D Ranjith

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: He topped the State in the hearing-impaired category in Class 12 exams, scored 80 per cent in his college and now, 27-year-old D Ranjith has done it again —  this time in UPSC exams. When companies turned him down during placements, rather than giving up, he kept aiming for the stars.

“I had all the qualities to work in a company yet I was rejected. That is when I started studying for UPSC,” he said. A resident of Coimbatore, he travelled all the way to Chennai for training and bagged the 750th rank. His family is positive that he would land in the Internal Revenue Service with this rank. Ranjith aims to help the disabled community.

ALSO WATCH | Kutty School: A big 'small' idea to help poor students

