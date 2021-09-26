STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala daily wager's daughter cracks UPSC, secures 481 rank

Aswathy has dreamt of becoming an IAS officer since she was in Class VIII. She hasn't given it up, yet, as she continues to prepare for this year's UPSC prelims scheduled for October 10.

Published: 26th September 2021 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

S Aswathy, UPSC 2020 ranker

S Aswathy has dreamt of becoming an IAS officer since she was in class 8 and continues to aim for that.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: S Aswathy, daughter of a construction labourer in Thiruvananthapuram, never thought she would clear the UPSC examination as it was her fourth attempt. She has secured 481st rank in the UPSC examinations which was held in 2020 which made proud of her parents who settled at Karikkakom here.

However, she has not given up her urge towards her dream of becoming an IAS officer. She is currently preparing for the prelims of this year's UPSC examination scheduled for October 10.

"Though I am happy that I cleared the examination, I may get IRS (Indian Revenue Service). As my dream is to become an IAS officer, I am preparing for the upcoming UPSC examination, " Aswathy told TNIE.

Aswathy, 27, started dreaming of becoming an IAS officer since she was in Class VIII. However, she later chose to study engineering and got into Government Barton Hill Engineering College in Thiruvananthapuram. During her final year, she got placed at TCS Kochi in 2015.

It was after getting into her IT job that she started thinking seriously about appearing in civil services examinations and went about working and studying simultaneously. In 2017, she resigned from the lucrative IT job and joined full time learning for civil services.

She studied at Kerala State Civil Services academy and some private academies in Thiruvananthapuram.

Premkumar P, Aswathy's father, said his daughter's achievement made him proud as her studies were under difficult circumstances. "I am proud of my daughter. She is hardworking and she was excellent in her studies from her school days," he said.

Aswathy's mother Sreelatha P is a housewife and she has a younger brother named P Arun who is working in an IT firm at Technopark.

ALSO WATCH | Kutty School: A big 'small' idea to help poor students | Kerala

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPSC UPSC 2020 results Kerala Aswathy
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp