Missing for14 years, Jharkhand girl returns home with govt initiative

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: With the initiatives taken by Jharkhand Government, Jayanti Lakra, a resident of Kitam village in Gumla, finally returned to her village after going missing for over 14 years.

Jayanti had gone missing almost a decade ago from Sant Anna Chainpur, where she worked as a cook.

The development took place a few days back after it came to the knowledge of Chief Minister Hemant Soren that Jayanti is in Punjab. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the State Migrant Control Room, under the Labour Department, came into action and she was brought back from Punjab to Ranchi via Delhi.

On Tuesday, Jayanti was sent back to her village along with her family members.

Jayanti hails from Kitam village under Dumri Block of Gumla. According to officials, she used to work as a cook in Sant Anna Chainpur before she went missing.

She found refuge in the Guru Nanak Old Age Ashram in Punjab following wandering for quite some time. The matter reached the State Migrant Control Room on September 9, 2021, following which efforts were being made to bring her back to Jharkhand.

When CM Hemant Soren got to know about the ordeal of Jayanti, he directed officials to ensure that she is brought back and handed over to her family members.

After constant pursuance with the family of Jayanti Lakra and Guru Nanak Old Age Ashram in Punjab, arrangements were made to bring her back to Ranchi.