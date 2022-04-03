STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class VII Kerala student’s EdTech pitch finds place in top 20 business ideas

AIM nominated Karthik for an exclusive Atal Catalyst Programme conducted by Indian School of Business.

Published: 03rd April 2022

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: An EdTech business pitch made by Karthik Raj, a class VII student of Amrita Vidyalayam, Puthiyakavu, has been selected among the top 20 business ideas submitted by students of Atal Tinkering Laboratories from all over India. Karthik made it to the top 20 out of 9000+ contestants.

Karthik has developed a business proposal for EduEasy, a web portal aimed at imparting quality education to middle and low-income children in Tier II, III, and IV cities of India. Nearly 50 per cent of the children complete their schooling in their native language. The National Education Policy has recommended a three-language formula for school education.

To cater to this requirement, Karthik designed EduEasy, an ultra-low-cost Edtech to provide quality instructional materials in English and native languages using a premium business model. For those students who require personalised attention, EduEasy provides a multi-tiered premium subscription. Karthik went through two rounds in the selection process. In the first round, over 9,000 children from all over India took part in a nine-week-long ATL Tinkerprenuer summer boot camp organised by Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog. From those 9,000 participants, Karthik made it to the top 100.

AIM nominated Karthik for an exclusive Atal Catalyst Programme conducted by Indian School of Business. The programme aimed to mould the brightest young minds who conquered the battle of ‘Digital Tinkering and Business 101.’ Through the programme, Karthik received an opportunity to connect with Sai Charan Tej Kommuri, expert ISB alumni, and Gayathri Manikutty, AIM mentor. 

