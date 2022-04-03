Once confined to bed, this differently-abled Kerala man is now saviour for many

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Life is what you make of it. Yoonus Parassery, a 40-year-old from Thekkan Kuttur in Tirur, suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta — a genetic disorder that makes bones brittle. Until six years ago, Yoonus, about three feet tall, was confined indoors.

One fine day, prompted by a social worker, he decided enough was enough. And moved out of the four walls of his home to taste the freedom of life, at 34. He began engaging himself in social work, which opened up a new world for him.

Yoonus now focuses on arranging donors for blood banks and people in emergency situations, and keeps a list of blood donors for ready reference. He also helps arrange medicine and food for the needy, working under an organisation called Malayalam Charity.

Having risen above his limitations to serve society, he has turned out to be an inspirational figure for many. Working with the Snehatheeram Volunteer Wing, he delivers motivational speeches too.“There are several people like me whose lives are confined indoors,” Yoonus says.

“Maybe, they are spending most of their time on the bed observing the movement of creatures like spiders and lizards, as I did in the past. These differently-abled people are sad when other family members go out and enjoy the fruit called freedom.”

He points that while family members may be apprehensive of the negative comments if such persons are taken outside, volunteers can change the situation.“By helping the differently-abled people go outside, volunteers can present them the beauty of the world. I urge people during my speeches to become volunteers to change the lives of the differently-abled,” he says.

His family realised his condition when he was four months old. Having spent such a long time at home, the decision to take up charity was liberating and helped him enjoy life to the fullest, Yoonus avers. “Nazer Kuttur, a charity worker, identified my issues first when he met me six years ago. Till then, I had thought my suffering would only increase if I went out. But Nazer told me he knew many people like me who are exploring the world. Because of him, I could visit several places including Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram,” he recalls.

Later, he entered the most satisfying part of his life thus far. “I became a part of the Tirur Blood Donation Care. I help arrange blood for the bank at the Tirur district hospital and for people in emergency situations,” he says.Besides a list of 257 blood donors, he also maintains ten WhatsApp groups. “Usually, I get requests for donors on my mobile phone. If people in Tirur approach me, I direct them to the blood bank of the district hospital.”Yoonus also helps Malayalam Charity by speaking at its fundraising events.

The sixth child of Entheen Haji and Nafeesa, Yoonus worked actively with the organisation during the Covid pandemic to provide medicine and food to the needy. Considering his contributions, clubs and other organisations in the area invite him to inaugurate their events. He even helps people trace missing people using his large network of contacts.