STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Reflections of Freedom tales in ravana chhaya

Ravana Chhaya exponent Gouranga Charan Dash uses shadow puppetry to narrate stories of India’s freedom struggle and also create awareness among people on social ills. 

Published: 03rd April 2022 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Ravana Chhaya, an ancient form of shadow puppetry . (Photo | EPS)

Ravana Chhaya, an ancient form of shadow puppetry . (Photo | EPS)

By Siba Mohanty
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: When it comes to Ravana Chhaya, an ancient form of shadow puppetry in Odisha, the narrative is usually rooted in mythological tales, Ramayana in particular. But, for exponent Gouranga Charan Dash of Kutarimunda village in Angul district, it is an instrument of change - a medium to ignite nationalistic spirit among the people and inspire them to work for the good of the country along with eradicating social evils and practices. 

He has brought about a fusion of mythology, history, and the contemporary to make the art form more effective in spreading the message of social change and upliftment. In his most popular story titled ‘Mahalaxmi Katha’,

Dash juxtaposes the Purana with the Gandhian ideology of social equality and the freedom movement. The show that uses 250 puppets continues for 55 minutes and throughout touches upon three very important issues in society today – caste discrimination, women empowerment, and love.

Dash, who had first showcased the puppet play in Banaras in 2006, has staged it at least 40 times across the country. “Mahalaxmi Katha is one of the most loved plays in our repertoire and the audience has been a good mix of villagers, educated mass in cities and youth,” says Dash who recently collaborated with the Sangeet Natak Akademi to host the play again at a two-day puppet festival ‘Putul Utsav’ celebrating the 75th year of Independence at the Kandhei Ghara museum on the premises of his Sriram Institute of Shadow Theatre at Kutarimunda.

A PhD holder in Ravana Chhaya, he says improvisation is important to keep the art form alive without changing its traditional elements.  Dash, who retired as the HoD of Odia department of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack, says he uses the craft to make the younger generation aware of the great leaders of the country, the Gandhian philosophy of life, and problems that haunt the society even after seven decades of Independence.

Some of his contemporary works with Ravana Chhaya include ‘Bapu Katha’, ‘Srikhetra O Bapu’, ‘Visit of the Legend’ (depicting Gandhi’s visit to Angul), ‘Jawahar: The Apostle of Peace’, ‘Vriksoham’ (I Am Tree), ‘Mahanadi Katha’, ‘Chandalika’, and ‘Vande Maataram’. 

Citing the example of ‘Chandalika’ which he has adapted in Ravana Chhaya for Sangeet Natak Akademi, he says the dance drama was authoured by Rabindranath Tagore to promote social equality and eliminate the discrimination of people on the basis of their caste. Mahatma Gandhi is central to many of his works as he believes following his principles is the need of the hour.

Hailing from Angul, which is home to the art form, his tryst with shadow puppetry began early in life. It was in 1992 when he was approached by Kapila Vatsyayana, one of the greatest doyens of Indian art and culture, to do a play using Ravana Chhaya on Mahatma Gandhi for Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA). He staged two plays on Gandhi in 1995 using shadow puppetry.

Dash does not only manipulate the puppets but also creates them. What makes the Ravana Chhaya puppets unique, he says, is that they are made from a single piece of untanned animal hide and have no joints unlike puppets in other forms. They are linear-cut into varied shapes and sizes and manipulated by the puppeteers with the help of bamboo sticks attached to the bottom.

Over the years, the number of Ravana Chhaya troupes in Odisha has been reduced to two including that of Dash and the other being, Ravana Chhaya Natya Sansada in Odash village of Angul. 

But the craft is not dying considering the demand for shows from connoisseurs and the general public, says the artist who has been staging shows at many prestigious platforms and institutions of repute throughout the country. Pre-Covid, he used to stage at least 40 plays in a year. He has also trained a number of students of IITs in the art form.

Trivia

Jivan Pani, an exponent of dance and theatre, in his book ‘Ravana Chhaya’, has claimed that the art form existed in Odisha in the 3rd century BC and during this time, shadow theatre had travelled from Kalinga to Southeast Asian countries

Ravana Chhaya uses lyrical Odia poetic rendition of Bichitra Ramayana written by Biswanath Khuntia in the 18th century

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
puppetry Ravana Chhaya Mythological Tales Putul Utsav Gandhian philosophy IGNCA
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp