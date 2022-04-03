Women from Kerala's backward communities create plastic-free commodities

Aathira Haridas By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The word is sustainability. As many as 65 women belonging to the scheduled caste and tribal communities now own a company. They create and sell climate-conscious and eco-friendly fibre-based alternatives to plastic. If anything, it is an effort to ensure a sustainable source of livelihood for women.

‘Fibrent - the Craft Women’ is all about sustainability and climate consciousness. Arguably the first-ever producer company completely owned and managed by women from the scheduled caste and tribal communities, Fibrent produces all kinds of utilitarian products using natural fibres. The initiative was launched to help women affected by the floods. The non-governmental organisation ‘RIGHTS’ facilitated the programme, and the company was registered in 2020.

Currently, most products are created from bamboo. “We are bringing in a wide range of products as well as ensuring that they stand apart in terms of design and functionality, compared to similar products available in the market,” says Ajay Kumar VB, executive director, RIGHTS. In all, there are four units functioning as part of the company, two each in Pathanamthitta and Tiruvalla. The other two include tribal hamlets in Adimali in Idukki -- Thattekannankudy and Chinnapparakudy.

From paper clips to lampshades, a wide range of items are produced by the women entrepreneurs. And all the raw materials come from homesteads. “Bamboo is collected sustainably, from homesteads and never from riverbanks,” Ajay says. The focus is always on creating utilitarian products that are designed well. So be it paper clips, office trays, pen holders or tea strainers, every other article is being made using bamboo.

“There is no use in producing traditional products that are available in the market now. The cardinal rule is that no decor pieces would be produced and that our products are climate-smart,” Ajay says. He points out that making products out of natural fibres is a climate-smart livelihood. “Even with bamboo, our products are different in terms of design as well,” he says.

The team is now exploring ways to incorporate other fibres and experimenting with creating products out of them. In the next phase, the company is planning to create furniture using natural fibres. “The idea is to expand the company and make it a 300-member one. A lot of women are currently seeking inclusion,” Ajay adds.