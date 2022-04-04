Abandoned coal mines in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh now haven for fish farming 

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Local residents in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh have been creating opportunities for themselves by introducing fish farming in abandoned coal mines of the Central Coal Fields Limited (CCL). People who lost their land for mining projects have come forward to push the initiative after obtaining no objection certificate from the CCL.

Officials informed that currently it is being done in four coal pits and is being replicated in other places through the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) fund. Notably, there are several coal mines in CCL project area lying empty for the last several years after coal extraction, which remains filled of water throughout the year making it suitable for fish farming. The model was also nominated for SKOCH Award and also reached up to the final round for PM Award in best innovation category.

Ramgarh district administration is in favour of extending the project to other coal mine pits if found fit for fish farming. According to Ramghar Deputy Commissioner, there cannot be a better use of the water which has collected in the coal pits.

“The abandoned coal mines, which are also a source of illegal mining in the region, are being utilised by promoting fish farming in the region. Looking at the success of fish farming at Ara coal pit, several other people, living in other coal pit areas got highly inspired and have expressed their interests in replicating the idea as Ramgarh primarily is a coal mine district,” said Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Mishra.

Mishra further added that the project has created a new source of livelihood for the locals as there is no alternate source of income in coal mine areas, especially for women District Fishery Officer informed that such coal mines of CCL, which have been left abandoned for the last 10-12 years, are the most suitable for fish farming as water quality there improves over the period of time.