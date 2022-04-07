Bengaluru: Home Guard returns suitcase with Rs 20 lakh gold

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A train passenger, who lost his suitcase containing 350 grams of gold jewels, worth Rs 20 lakh, at the KSR Bengaluru Railway Station on Tuesday night, got it back in a few hours thanks to a homeguard.Home Guard Gururaj, attached to the Government Railway Police, received much appreciation for his efforts from his seniors.

According to an official release, Ramesh Chand arrived with his family at the station around 9.30 pm to travel on the Mysore Ajmer Express to Mysuru. He had 20 pieces of baggage with him and realised only after two hours that a suitcase with jewels had gone missing. He approached the GRP police station at KSR Bengaluru and filed a complaint. Station House Officer Shivanna passed on the message to other cops. A massive hunt for the missing suitcase was launched and Gururaj managed to find it, the release added.