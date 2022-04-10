Back from the brink after burn mishap, Kochi-based entrepreneur helps women find employment

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: Tragedy struck Indu Nair when her business ventures were running smoothly. On a particularly hectic day, a pressure cooker blew up while she was preparing a food order. She suffered serious burn injuries to her face and neck, and lost her vision temporarily.

A year later, the 32-year-old Kochi-based entrepreneur has learnt her lessons from the setback and is back with another venture. This time, she wants to employ as many women from financially backward families as possible.

"I am planning to launch a line of products, such as homemade pickles (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian), and dosa and idli chutney powder. Just like how I have employed women at my online boutique and kitchen, I will be recruiting a team of women from my neighbourhood. The aim is to help them achieve financial independence," Indu says.

Her efforts and zeal have received constant encouragement from her customers, family and friends. A former air hostess, Indu's journey as an entrepreneur began nine years ago. "I started Ekta Creations, an online boutique. The business took off well," she says.

Her next venture took off during the lockdown period. "I was always passionate about cooking and created new dishes. During the lockdown, I sensed there was a need for healthy home-cooked food and that’s how 'Recipes by Indu' was launched," she recalls.

Wherever possible, from delivery executives to cooking assistants, Indu gives women opportunities. "I know it is very challenging for a woman to get a start in any line of work," she says.

The period after the accident was tough, she recounts. "I was told not to do anything that brings me near a heat source. I was banned from the kitchen. I felt as if I would drown in self-pity and depression. Sitting idle at home with nothing to do was becoming too much for me. So I decided enough was enough and decided to restart my kitchen," she says.

Since she couldn’t be near heat, she hired assistants. "I realised that I was helping persons from financially backward families put food on their tables. By employing others, though I am not making any profit, I am harvesting happiness," Indu says.