IIT-Hyderabad gets four ISO certifications

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) was awarded four ISO certifications by HYM International Certifications, a third-party quality assurance body, for education services, greenery and environmental promotional activities, energy-saving practices and data security services.

This was announced during the institute’s 14th Foundation Day on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Axilor Ventures and president of board for the Infosys Science Foundation, said, “It’s interesting to understand how brain development happens from when you are a foetus till you turn old. Institutes like IITs being multidisciplinary are ideal for such critical research. World-class research is possible in India, it can be done and must be done. It is also important as India becomes a developed economy.”