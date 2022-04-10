Telangana Police training youngsters to dream and achieve

Pinto Deepak By

HYDERABAD: A resident of Jeedimetla in Hyderabad, Ayesha Begum, the youngest child of her parents, was dejected after realising that she couldn’t study anymore due to financial issues. However, with her sister Raheema Begum’s support, she went ahead and joined the Pre-Recruitment Training (PRT) offered by the Telangana Police Department. Currently posted to the IT Cell in Cyberabad, Reshma is a glowing testament to the initiative, which has benefited several youngsters across the State.

“Initially my father and relatives were against me undergoing the training programme. However, my father changed his mind after attending a few training sessions. After I joined the Police Department, even my relatives followed suit,” she adds.

“Now we have some respect and security. The relatives who were against my career choice are now urging their kids to join the police. I feel happy when they seek my help for the same,” says a jubilant Reshma.

M Stephen Raveendra, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, says the current year’s training is being moderated by personnel, who joined the force recently, as they are better aware of the hurdles faced by aspirants.

“For PRTs this time, our teams have scouted rural pockets from where there is no representation in police or other government departments. They identified youngsters and encouraged them to take up the training. We hope this time too, a good number of candidates from PRTs make it to the department,” Raveendra adds.

Changing fate

Dorthali Naveen, a native of Tandur in Vikarabad district, was worried that his height would be an obstacle to his joining the police force. However, he found out about the training programme and decided to give it a go. He had a few backlogs in his degree, but cleared them in 2016.

“After qualifying for the PRT, there was no looking back,” says Naveen who is currently posted in the Cyberabad Commissionerate of Hyderabad.

Inspired by his relative D Ravinder, who is an Armed Reserve Constable, Naveen says that even he was weak in academics but improved after enrolling in the PRT. Though Naveen had thought the training would help him get other jobs, if not the police, it helped him realise his dream.

Inspired to change

P Pushpavathi belongs to an agricultural family in the remote Induvai village of Jogulamba Gadwal district. After listening to Rema Rajeshwari, present Nalgonda Superintendent of Police (SP), speak at an event in 2016, she was inspired to join the police force.

“I couldn’t clear the physical round in 2016. In 2018, I joined the PRT and secured a job,” says Pushpavathi, who is currently on an attachment to Mahbubnagar district. She is currently preparing to apply for the vacancies announced by the Telangana government.

All the three — Ayesha, Naveen and Pushpavathi — stated that the training offered them helpful guidance and insight into the job even before they joined the force. Additionally, it gave them the much-needed confidence to tackle competitive exams.

The PRT training prepared them not only for jobs in the Police Department, but also for any jobs as well, they say confidently.

R Srinivas, Inspector with Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police station in Hyderabad, has trained several youngsters in the past. Leading the PRT programme in the Shamshabad zone of Cyberabad, Srinivas says a huge number of women are coming forward to join the police force, which he says is a good sign and points to a safer society in the future.