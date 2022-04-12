Ram Navami a festival of unity in Odisha's Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As communal violence sweeps through several states over Ram Navami celebrations, a heartwarming Hindu-Muslim brotherhood was on full display in Koraput’s Jeypore town. Muslims of Jeypore set an example of religious harmony by distributing refreshments and hugging participants of the Ram Navami procession which was taken out through the town on Sunday evening.

Sources said various organisations took out a massive procession as part of Ram Navami celebration in the town. The rally passed through Power House Chowk and Aurobinda Nagar in the evening. When the procession reached Ganga Nagar, Muslim residents greeted the participants and served them water and soft drinks.

In a touching gesture of brotherhood, members of both the communities hugged each other amid chants of “Hindu-Muslim bhai bhai”. Following the incident, photos and videos of the show of brotherhood went viral on social media. Imran Sultar, a resident of the town, said, “We greeted our Hindu brothers on the occasion of Ram Navami and they too welcomed us. The Muslim community celebrated the occasion as their own.”

Similarly, another resident Lala Behera said it was a show of ‘Bhaichara’ among different communities, who live in absolute harmony in Jeypore. “It was really heartwarming to witness our Muslim brothers serving water and soft drinks to participants of Ram Navami procession,” he added. The Ram Navami celebration passed off peacefully in Jeypore town. More than 10,000 people participated in the procession.