STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

The residents of Parayanchal in Thanneermukkom panchayat have taken up a different initiative to save their region from flooding.

Published: 13th April 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The residents of Parayanchal in Thanneermukkom panchayat have taken up a different initiative to save their region from flooding. They are engaged in the arduous task of removing silt accumulated in village brooks, which are almost filled due to lack of maintenance over the years. They are not cleaning the canals in traditional ways like removing waste, but this time they are deepening the canals to drain out water quickly from the area so that flooding does not happen again.

According to Raveendran, a farm labourer who is a part of the initiative,  the owners of land used to deepen canals every year by removing the accumulated silt to increase their carrying capacity. “However, owing to lack of availability of farm labourers and increase in wages, landowners stopped the cleaning works. As the silt mined from the brook is a good bio-manure for coconut trees, it used to be deposited in the bunds where coconut trees were planted.

But coconut farming in bunds has come down in recent years owing to mite attack. As the number of coconut trees came down, landowners abandoned silt removal and this is a major reason for flooding in villages throughout the year,” Raveendran said. The novel initiative of canal deepening was undertaken by ‘Team Parayanchal,’ an organisation of youths of Thanneermukkom. R Sabeesh, the coordinator of the team, said that lack of conservation of brooks is the major reason for waterlogging in the village.

“In my childhood days, many people were engaged in canal deepening works in April- May. The silt removed from the canal was used for filling the bunds where coconut trees stood. Now coconut cultivation has almost vanished from villages after pest attacks. So farmers have abandoned deepening works and this has led to waterlogging in villages and houses that may extend for more than nine months every year. Hundreds of residents of Punathikari, Kochukari, Kuntharakari, Manchadikari, Mannummelkari and Pulayankari are bearing the brunt of waterlogging,” Sabeesh said. 

Dr K G Padmakumar, agriculture scientist and director of International Research and Training Centre for Below Sea Level Farming, said that the major reason for waterlogging in villages of Kuttanad is lack of depth of canals. “Earlier, farmers regularly carried out ‘kattakuthal’, (deepening of canals by removing clay) and it helped increase the carrying capacity of water bodies. The deepening work was not done for the past many decades, which led to disastrous consequences. In many areas mud began to slip into canals. The only solution to maintain the level of land is by filling it with silt. Otherwise, Kuttanad will continuously face disasters in the coming decades,” Padmakumar said. 

The initiative of ‘Team Parayanchal’ is the beginning of the revival of waterlogged villages of Kuttanad. The organisers have deputed 10 workers to deepen the brooks with the help of landowners and public. The initiative that began on Sunday was named ‘Thodulsavam.’ Clay is being removed manually to facilitate natural flow of water. To find the money for the works, the team is organising a magic show on April 17, said Sabeesh, who had earlier drawn attention for his initiative to remove plastic waste from canals of Thanneermukkom. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuttanad Flooding
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp