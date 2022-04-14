STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Communal harmony on display: Thousands attend Karnataka Belur Car festival

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the district and state witnessed the car festival in Belur on Wednesday.

Published: 14th April 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Udaya Kumar BR
Express News Service

BELUR: Depicting communal harmony, amid the row over the ban on non- Hindus to set up stalls during the famous Channakeshava Car festival in Belur, the chariot carrying the idol of Lord Channakeshava was pulled after a muslim cleric read a few versus from the Quran in front of the chariot.

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the district and state witnessed the car festival in Belur on Wednesday.

The idol of Lord Channakeshava installed on the chariot was  pulled by the devotees led by Belur MLA K S Lingesh after Syed Basha Khadri, a muslim cleric, recited a few verses from the Quran in front of the chariot.

Following the direction of priests- Krishnaswamy Bhat and Srinivasa Bhat, devotees started pulling the chariot at exactly 11:20 am. Earlier, a group of priests performed rituals continuously for many hours. As per tradition, devotees showered plantains, davana and flowers on the chariot.

The temple had arranged prasadam, Kosumbari and Panaka. Additional deputy commissioner Kavita Rajaram and temple executive officer were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belur Car festival communal harmony Karnataka
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp