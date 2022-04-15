Empowering a community, step by step

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

We are constantly surrounded by a number of challenges that impact communities, often unequally. However, an innovative intervention can help empower disadvantaged communities. The Enactus team of College of Vocational Studies (CVS), Sheikh Sarai, has adopted a similar (and unique) approach to elevate the livelihood of cobblers residing in Delhi. Their initiative ‘Jooton Ka Garage’—it is a part of Project Raah and started in 2018—is a business model that addresses the significant gaps in the footwear industry.

“We are addressing the problem of shoes being dumped in oceans, which contribute to pollution, and at the same time are trying to help people who aren’t able to buy shoes. We saw both the problems and came up with a solution,” explained Arsh Bhatia, Executive, Enactus CVS. He further mentions that the project helps create an economy that gives cobblers the opportunity to become entrepreneurs.

Creating a self-sufficient model

A Statista report states that in 2020, about 20.5 billion pairs of footwear were produced around the world. Despite the staggering figures, millions of people are compelled to stay barefoot. Also, it is no news that the footwear industry is carbon intensive and contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. ‘Jooton Ka Garage’ helps address twin problems of poverty and pollution.

The team collects discarded pairs of shoes and categorises them into three sections—repairable, partially repairable, and irreparable. The repairable shoes are sold to cobblers at discounted prices, so that they can repair it and sell them directly to the customers. “We take the pairs that are not of best quality and sell them to the cobblers who repair them and they sell them directly to the consumers,” explains Yash Sharma, current marketing head, Enactus CVS, further iterating that the project seeks to provide entrepreneurial opportunity to cobblers.

The team has also partnered with various shoe manufacturers from Punjab and Mumbai—Just Sports and Tyka Shoes—who provide the team with discarded or defective pairs at discounted prices. For irreparable shoes, the team has partnered with Mumbai-based Green Soles, a sustainable footwear brand that removes the soles from these shoes and converts them into slippers, which can be sold further. Shoes beyond repair are upcycled as shoe planters and used for decorative purposes.

Under ‘Jooton Ka Garage’, the team has identified and located about 30 cobblers via Google Maps and helped them expand their incomes. Nandu, a cobbler who sits outside Odeon cinema, Connaught Place, has been a part of Jooton Ka Garage (@jootonkagarage on Instagram). He mentions that the project has been helpful to him and he has sold a few pairs after repairing the ones he received from the team.

This year, the team plans to shift this project to auto-pilot mode. “Every Enactus project has a life of five years. In the next few months, we’ll make the project self-sufficient,” concludes Bhatia.