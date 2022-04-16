STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Family helps 19-year-old TN transwoman realise police dream

S Rihana Banu (19) is a few months shy from living her dream of joining the police department.

Published: 16th April 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: S Rihana Banu (19) is a few months shy from living her dream of joining the police department. Undergoing training at the Police Recruits School (PRS) in Navalpattu, the resident of Beema Nagar is also set to become the first transperson cop from the district. And at a time when stories of such people being abandoned when they reveal their identity are all too common, Rihana proudly mentions her family to be her biggest support.  

Born as Jailabdeen, it wasn’t all too easy for Rihana when she completely came to terms with her identity when in Class 12. “Rihana started behaving differently after Class 11 and I started noticing it. Till that time, I didn’t notice anything. It took a lot of time for me to accept what my son was feeling. We tried to change her, but she was sure that she identified herself as a woman,” says her mother Saitha Ni. “My mother has five siblings and they all stood by me. They convinced my parents that what I was going through was normal,” says Rihana. 

While what followed was six months of struggle for Rihana, her family finally accepted her new identity, and even got her name changed legally. But the teenager wanting to go to school as a girl was met with opposition, making her to lose a year in education.

Although Rihana always nurtured the dream of becoming a police official as “they wield a lot of power” and “have the power to question politicians, too”, she says, “I initially wanted to study a lot, and get three to four degrees. Due to the issues and financial problems, I decided to apply for police department after Class 12 itself.” I am also planning to simultaneously pursue a degree through correspondence, she adds.

With her father, who is a driver, finding it difficult to have steady income during the pandemic, Rihana hopes to provide for her family once she completes constabulary training. Saitha points out that it was a police official, Sundar, who helped Rihana pursue her dream. As they didn’t have money to buy study material, he bought them for Rihana, she adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transwoman Tamil Nadu
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp