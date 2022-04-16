STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muslim men help Hindu family cremate body in Vellore

The Muslim members of the Majithe Trust helped the family cremate the body and perform the last rites as per Hindu tradition.

Muslim men help carry the body and in cremation of Hindu man. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A group of Muslim men helped cremate a Hindu man at Peranambattu in the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased, identified as Dinesh (30), was admitted to the Peranambattu Government Hospital for the last few days. He died lying in the hospital corridor.

His family members including his brother Sudhakar and his mother didn't have money to cremate the body or do the last rites. The Muslim members of the Majithe Trust helped the family cremate the body and perform the last rites as per Hindu rites. The photos of this were widely circulated on social media platforms.

