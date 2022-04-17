Pilot recites Tamil poem on flight, clip viral

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A video clip of a pilot reciting a Tamil poem on a flight between Chennai and Thoothukudi flight on April 14 for Tamil New Year has been trending on social media. Netizens have recognised the pilot’s passion for the Tamil language, and appreciation has been pouring in from far and wide.

In the video, the pilot, identified as Priya Vignesh, can be seen reciting a Tamil poem for the passengers.

Priya Vignesh later took to social media to share a video of the incident. Posting from his Twitter handle @G_priyavignesh, the pilot wrote: “Yesterday sang a poem on Tamil new year before departure for my beloved passengers travelling on flight 6e7299 Chennai-Tuticorin. Thank you all...”

Many social media users commented on Priya Vignesh’s post, saying: “Tamil Vazhga.” Meanwhile, a person named Aadhan Praveen tweeted in response to the post: “U r rocking bro. Want to fly with u.”