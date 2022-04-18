STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Unique roti bank feeds 200 daily in Ranchi

The Forty-two-year-old has been serving free home-made food to around 200 people every day for the last 2.5 years. While the entire cost is borne by him, sometimes he receives food grains from charity

Published: 18th April 2022 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Roti Bank Ranchi started on a small scale when Pathak and his wife prepared food for 15-20 people sleeping on pavement. (Photo | ENS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

A food bank, run by a businessman, is satisfying the hunger of poor people arriving at the government-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

Forty-two-year-old Vijay Pathak has been serving free home-made food to around 200 people every day for the last 2.5 years. While the entire cost is borne by Pathak, sometimes he receives food grains from others as charity.

The initiative — Roti Bank Ranchi — started on a small scale when Pathak and his wife prepared food for 15-20 people sleeping on pavement. Pathak says the idea came to his mind when his father was admitted to RIMS for around a month. “My father was admitted to RIMS 16 years back. I saw many people sleeping on empty stomach as they did not have money to buy food. It was then I took a pledge that whenever I become capable, I will provide free food,” he says. Roti Bank Ranchi was launched on March 1, 2020, just before the pandemic outbreak.

Pathak says he never accepts money for the campaign. He believes that it will not serve the purpose as the money received from others could be misused. In order to maintain transparency, he puts distribution of food plates live on his Facebook page — Roti Bank Ranchi — on a daily basis.

“Each food plate costs around Rs 20, the cost of which is borne completely by me,” says Pathak, adding that sometimes people donate food grains.

Roti Bank Ranchi also collects prepared food from marriage parties and other ceremonial gatherings and distributes it among the poor.

Madhukar Shyam, who helps in providing food grains to Roti Bank Ranchi, says that Pathak has done a great job. “We try to help him in this campaign as much as we can,” he says. Parvati Devi, who came from Palamu for the treatment of her husband, was all happy for the free food. “Since I cannot afford the food at nearby hotels, Roti Bank Ranchi has been feeding me for last two days.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roti Bank Ranchi
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp