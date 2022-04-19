Marlima from TN bags Best Transgender Award 2022

VILLUPURAM: 53-year-old A Marlima Muralitharan from Villupuram received the Best Transgender Award 2022 from Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.
The award presented by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department was given to Gingee-based Marlima for her outstanding work for upliftment of the third gender over the past 25 years. Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and officials from various departments were present on the occasion.
Speaking to TNIE, Marlima Muralitharan said, " I completed my undergraduation in Civil Engineering in 1995 and started my career when transgenders were struggling to get recognition. Now I run an office in Gingee, where we do construction-relation business. Till date, I have helped 70 transgenders, who did not want to beg or involve in the flesh trade."
"I arranged fruit juice shops, cows, goats and hens for eight transpersons by spending from my own pocket. I also arranged jobs for many, and helped three transpersons from Gingee, Kandachipuram and Tiruvannamalai, construct their own house, by giving plans for free and also arranged funds for the construction. I feel this award is a recognition of my services and will motivate me to do more," added Marlima.
