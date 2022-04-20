German woman's brainchild powers hi-tech anganwadi for children in Kerala's Ambalathumoola

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A leaky roof, damaged floor, broken benches and withered walls — this was the condition of the anganwadi at Ambalathumoola in Kottukal panchayat until now. Shedding the old image, the anganwadi now sports a modern look with tiled floors, smart classrooms and a playground with hi-tech equipment. The first such anganwadi was set up at Pallam near Poovar in 2019.

The brain behind the idea is a university professor from Germany, Maria Kasselmann. In 2008, she was on a trip to Kovalam when she was taken aback by the dilapidated state of an anganwadi. She realised that many existing schools in these marginalised areas barely guarantee a better future for the children.

This prompted Maria to start a donation campaign in Germany through her non-profit organisation, Positive Power for Children e.V. The funds raised in the donation drive were used to buy textbooks, stationery items, toys, and furniture. During this period, she helped reconstruct several existing anganwadis in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Electricity and water connections and a functional bathroom and kitchen were set up at the new buildings. The hi-tech anganwadi at Pallam is a two-storey building that can accommodate 38 children. The Ambalathumoola anganwadi was inaugurated by Adimalathura Parish Vicar Fr Denson Joosa. Ward councillor Asha B helped identify the land for the building.

“This is Kottukal’s first hi-tech anganwadi. It was Maria’s idea to construct it so that children could engage in fun learning with modern facilities. Hycinth Louis, a resident, sponsored the land. The entire construction of anganwadi and the modern playground required Rs 15 lakh,” says Asha. She said 26 children are studying in the anganwadi. “Children are excited to see the play equipment. This will help them academically and boost their self-confidence,” said Asha. Maria is willing to set up more such hi-tech anganwadis if the land is available. “We also aim to make the anganwadi at Adimalathura hi-tech. It is currently in a bad state. For this purpose, we are identifying suitable land,” shared Asha.

Vimal Kumar R K, chief coordinator of Positive Power for Children e.V says, “Around 20 such hi-tech nurseries have been constructed in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. We also provide self-defence training programme for high school girls from marginalised areas.The anganwadi also has a playground with equipment imported from Germany. The facility can accommodate 40 kids at a time. The study materials and uniforms have also been provided to the children.”