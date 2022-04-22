Nurse performs timely CPR to save life of youth who collapsed on moving bus in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Angamaly native Sheeba Anish, 34, has become a real-life hero after her timely action saved a fellow passenger's life on board a city bus. Sheeba, who is a nurse, was on her way home after duty and boarded the bus at 9.10 pm. Around 5-10 minutes later, when the bus reached Elavoor Kavala, she felt a hand brush her shoulder, and suddenly, a person standing behind her collapsed.



"Everything happened so quickly. People panicked when the young man -- Vishnu, 24, -- suddenly fell unconscious. The bus was still moving, and there was not too much of a rush inside. After he collapsed, he lay quite still and started to foam from the mouth. Saliva and slight secretions of blood too came out of his mouth and nose,” said Sheeba, who works at the Apollo Adlux Hospital in Kochi.



Detecting a dropping pulse, Sheeba sensed that things would get worse soon. Though she requested the KSRTC driver to stop the vehicle at the nearest hospital, he did not, citing the rush on the road. “I immediately called up the hospital to request for an ambulance. Since his pulse was dropping quickly, I decided to give him CPR. After two rounds of CPR, he regained consciousness and was able to sit upright. He was later taken to the Angamaly Government Hospital,” said Sheeba. "If there was any delay, it would have been difficult to bring him back to life," she said.



“Sheeba is the kind of hero we need. Her timely intervention and prompt response to the situation helped save a life,” said the Apollo Hospital authorities. The doctors also stressed the importance of learning CPR which could save several lives.