Temple president post no hindrance to this Kerala man's 21-year Ramadan fasting

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Amid apprehension over ideological conflicts damaging the secular fabric of the country, examples of religious harmony emerging from various corners offer a ray of hope. A coastal hamlet in Alappuzha has such a story to tell during the month of Ramadan. For over two decades, JR Ajith, now the president of the Kumarthupadi Devi temple administration committee in Chandiroor, has been observing the Ramadan fast. In recent years, his wife Sandhya Lal, son Akash Raj and daughter Evagreen too have been joining Ajith in holding the fast.

“I have observed the month-long Ramadan fast without a break for 21 years,” Ajith told TNIE. “I wake up by 4am to the Subah azan from the Chandiroor Juma Masjid. After taking light food, I start fasting. I then have food only after the Maghrib azan in the evening. For the past seven years, my family too has been joining the fast. While my wife holds the fast rigorously, on some days, the children skip it.”

He said many of his friends belong to the Muslim community. “We are living in the village as brothers and sisters. After finishing Class 10, aged 15, I began working in the prawn-peeling industry. The owners of the peeling sheds were Muslim. My association with them also inspired me to take up fasting,” he said. While holding the fast, he visits the temple to offer prays and to take care of the administrative affairs before returning to his prawn-peeling business.

“Ours is a secular country, and my forefathers taught me about religious harmony and affection for all religions. I have many friends belonging to different religions but their caste or creed never became a barrier to our friendship. Our families are also living with a sense of brotherhood, with an intermingling of Hindus, Muslims and Christians,” Ajith said. He is also the president of the Chamber of Kerala Seafood Industry.