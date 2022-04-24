Shaharabanu is bringing smiles on faces of would-be brides from poor families

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: From pre-wedding shoots to the selection of bridal outfits, the stress, especially on the bride-to-be, is tremendous. It is the day when she hopes to look her most beautiful.



However, not every bride can afford a dream wedding, and many young women are forced to stick to simple and inexpensive wear. The Rainbow Free Bridal Boutique in Kodagu is taking these weddings up by a notch. Established by Shaharabanu (20), the Free Bridal Boutique is just weeks old, and operates from the rural part of Chettalli in Madikeri taluk.

Shaharabanu, who quit studies after completing PU examinations last year, is a YouTuber, and had also worked as a beautician for some time. The strong calling to do charity work has manifested itself in the form of this boutique.

“I always looked forward to doing charity work, but my family is not very well-to-do. Financial hurdles are many. However, a unique initiative has been started by one of my friends in Kerala, which led to the establishment of the Rainbow Free Bridal Boutique, a first of its kind in Karnataka,” explained Shaharabanu.

So, what is so unique about this boutique? It provides free bridal dresses to brides from economically weaker sections of society. “Weddings are very special to girls, and almost every girl dreams of wearing a special outfit on that day. However, many cannot afford these bridal outfits, and hence, I started a boutique to collect bridal clothes from women from rich families,” she explained.

She laid out her plan on social media platforms and received positive feedback and support. Responding to her social media post, many women donated their wedding attire, like sarees which they had worn for their own nuptials, and fancy outfits from their trousseau.

The clothes were collected and dry cleaned. “I have collected many wedding clothes, some even from my family members. These clothes will be handed over to brides from weaker sections of society, including orphaned girls who are unable to afford wedding clothes,” she said.

“Our generation is very active on social media and we often make new friends virtually. A WhatsApp group of like-minded girls who were on Instagram was created almost a year ago. In the group, one of the girls, who was poor, requested us to help her out for her wedding,” recalls Shaharabanu.

However, she felt helpless with her family’s meagre earnings, since her parents, Ameena and Maanu from Chettalli, are daily wage workers. Despite the impediments, the girls managed to collect funds and bought their friend a new bridal outfit, she added.

Following the incident, she realised that many girls face this challenge before their wedding, which the girls discussed in the group. That is when one of the girls from Kerala informed her about a boutique that donates bridal dresses to girls from poor families. “This boutique was started by a Kannur resident, Sabeeda, and I contacted her for support. Initially, when everyone was reluctant to donate their bridal wear to my boutique, Sabeeda helped me and brought many dresses all the way from Kannur to Chettalli,” she recalled.

When dresses were donated to a couple of poor girls, residents from Madikeri and Virajpet came forward and donated their bridal outfits. “My house is small. I had to make space to keep the dresses without damaging them. I bought a shelf for this purpose which is in my mother’s room, where the dresses are kept neatly,” she said. “It has been just 15 days since I started the boutique. There is no bar on religion or community of the brides. They can book the service and visit my place in Chettalli to select the dresses they want from what’s available. They can keep the outfits for themselves. This service is for those brides across the state who are battling economic hardship,” she said.

To ensure that the dresses reach the needy, she asks the beneficiary to submit a letter from the religious committees concerned, about the family’s financial situation. In just two weeks, more than 40 brides from across the state contacted the boutique, and Shaharabanu is working towards making their weddings special. “I ask the girls to visit my place 20 days prior to the wedding day. Their happy faces when they find the right bridal dress give me immense pleasure and satisfaction,” she added.