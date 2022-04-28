Kerala Muslim man’s dedicated work at church, a lesson in true piety

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: In what could be perceived as an example of devotion with no boundaries, a 58-year-old Muslim man has been cleaning and taking care of a church in Thodupuzha in Idukki for more than 30 years. Nazar Hameed, a resident of Karikode in Thodupuzha, has been a vital part in the day-today activities of St Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Church since the time the church was built in the late 1980s.

From ringing the church bell to organising wedding ceremonies, funerals and the annual church feast procession, Nazar plays a key role. “I started with doing small jobs at the church at the age of 20. Then, I did it to earn whatever pocket money I could to avoid disturbing my father for cash. After I started doing it, it turned a habitual work that gave me peace of mind,” Nazar said.

As years passed, Nazar got married and the couple had three children. No one including his wife objected to his work. Seeing the dedication of Nazar, the church authorities also gave him the permission to set up a temporary vegetable stall in front of the ‘kappela’ of the church situated inside the Thodupuzha market, which gives him an income in addition to the monthly salary given by the church authorities. People in the area appreciate his work.

“Though I was born a Muslim, I have been working at the church all these years. No one has ever looked at me with religious disparity. Neither my community members nor the parishioners have ever asked me to quit the job. I take care of cleaning the church and I am happy with the job,” he said. While Nazar observes fast in Ramadan and offers prayers at the mosque, he also manages to carry out his duties at the church from early morning till sunset.