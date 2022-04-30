Army to establish coaching centre in Manipur for underprivileged students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Army on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish Centre for Excellence and wellness for coaching and making underprivileged students of Manipur eligible for admission to the best colleges and universities in India.

The Army in a statement on Saturday said, "Continuing sustained initiative to secure a better future for the youth of Manipur by the Indian Army, Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps has signed a Tripartite MoU with corporate partner State Bank of India Foundation (SBIF) and training partner National Integrity and Educational Development Organization (NIEDO)."

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Leimakhong to raise the Centre named the "Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness" and it will be located in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

"The project is expected to be fully functional for the first batch of Fifty students by the first week of July 2022," said the Army.

This project was conceptualised as a yearlong fully residential coaching and mentoring facility for students from economically weaker and underprivileged sections of Manipur for competitive examinations like NEET and JEE.

The event was attended by La Ganesan, Governor, Manipur and Major General Navin Sachdeva, GOC, Red Shield Division of the Army, amongst other senior veterans, military and civil dignitaries.

The event was also witnessed by more than 100 students from various schools.