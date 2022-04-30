STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Army to establish coaching centre in Manipur for underprivileged students

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Leimakhong to raise the Centre named the "Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness" and it will be located in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

Published: 30th April 2022 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Special Arrangement)

(Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Army on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish Centre for Excellence and wellness for coaching and making underprivileged students of Manipur eligible for admission to the best colleges and universities in India.

The Army in a statement on Saturday said, "Continuing sustained initiative to secure a better future for the youth of Manipur by the Indian Army, Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps has signed a Tripartite MoU with corporate partner State Bank of India Foundation (SBIF) and training partner National Integrity and Educational Development Organization (NIEDO)."

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Leimakhong to raise the Centre named the "Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness" and it will be located in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

"The project is expected to be fully functional for the first batch of Fifty students by the first week of July 2022," said the Army.

This project was conceptualised as a yearlong fully residential coaching and mentoring facility for students from economically weaker and underprivileged sections of Manipur for competitive examinations like NEET and JEE.

The event was attended by La Ganesan, Governor, Manipur and Major General Navin Sachdeva, GOC, Red Shield Division of the Army, amongst other senior veterans, military and civil dignitaries.

The event was also witnessed by more than 100 students from various schools.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp