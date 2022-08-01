Home Good News

Religious harmony: Temple & mosque panels unite to raise fund for cancer patient in Kerala

The mosque committee has so far raised more than Rs 1.5 crore for the Kottakkal resident being treated at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Published: 01st August 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Temple committee members handing over money to the mosque committee

Temple committee members handing over money to the mosque committee.

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  In a gesture aimed at religious harmony, two temple committees at Kottakkal in Malappuram district have extended support to a mosque committee in their attempt to raise funds for the treatment of an 18-year-old girl. While the Kuttipurathukav Bhagavathy temple committee contributed more than Rs 50,000, the Narasimha Moorthi temple committee contributed Rs 27,000 to the Alukkal Juma Masjid to support Hanna, who is battling cancer. 

The mosque committee has so far raised more than Rs 1.5 crore for the Kottakkal resident being treated at a private hospital in Kozhikode. The Kuttipurathukav Bhagavathy temple committee members have also made use of the opportunity to encourage their community members to support the mosque committee raise sufficient funds to help Hanna. 

“We are delighted to have been able to make this contribution to the mosque committee which is striving to raise funds to help a girl survive cancer. It’s nice that people from both communities are coming together in various activities,” said temple committee secretary Ajith Kumar. This is not the first incident where the Kuttipurathukav Bhagavathy temple committee has extended such a support, he said. 

Also, when the temple underwent renovation and during the annual festival, the members of the mosque whole supported the temple committee without showing any apprehension, Ajith pointed out. “We do believe in living together and not being divided by religion,” he said.

The members of the mosque committee said the gesture was hardly surprising, as they have been living in absolute harmony for several decades. “People from our community have always shown great enthusiasm in celebrating every event conducted in our neighbouring temples. With the support of everyone, we were able to raise sufficient funds for the treatment of the girl,” said a mosque committee member.

Kuttipurathukav Bhagavathy temple committee president K M S Bhattathiripad handed over the amount to the members of the treatment committee formed to raise funds. Treasurer Bahuleyan and vice-president Arumukhan were also present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Religion Temple Mosque Cancer
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp