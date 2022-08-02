Bride’s presence inside mosque lights up wedding, sets trend in Kerala

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The presence of a Muslim bride along with the groom, her father and other men from both the families at her wedding, has set a new trend in the community. Usually in Muslim weddings, brides do not attend the marriage function since it is a contract between the father of the bride and the groom.

However, KS Ummer from Parakadavu, whose daughter got married on the day, chose to think differently. “Both our families wanted my daughter Bahaja to witness her wedding along with us at the mosque,” said Ummer. “It is high time that we discarded such practices that have no place in Islam. The brides, including my daughter, have the right to witness their wedding,” Ummer said. “Once we had this thought, we approached the mahal committee and after discussing it, they accepted our appeal and congratulated us on thinking differently,” he added.

At another wedding in Parakadavu last week, the bride was allowed to witness her wedding, but the function was held on the mosque premises and not within. “Hence, Bahaja’s wedding became the first ceremony in our locality, where the bride was able to witness the ceremony inside the mosque,” Ummer said.

“There was no difference of opinion among the mahal committee members when the family made such a request,” said mahal secretary E J Niyas, adding,” In the future also, we will be happy to make space for the bride inside the mosque to attend the marriage ceremony, if the family wants”. But, reformist Muslim scholar C H Musthafa Moulavi, who initiated such marriages in Malabar over a year ago, had a hard time on account of this. “There was a hue and cry when I conducted a marriage in the presence of the bride and other women in the family,” Moulavi said.

“One preacher termed the marriage fornication and others took to social media to voice their opposition. The preacher later apologised for the remarks after the family threatened him with legal action,” he said.

Musthafa Moulavi said the changes that have come over were due to girls in the community coming out against such practices. “But, I don’t think there is any change in the mindset of the majority,” he said.

