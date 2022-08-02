It’s hat-trick of gold medals for this lady cop from Chennai

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

CHENNAI: A woman traffic constable from Chennai has made the country proud by winning three gold medals and a silver medal in World Police and Fire Games 2022 (WPFG) held in the Netherlands.

R Premila, a 2005 batch personnel, is now working as a head constable in the Anna Nagar Traffic Wing.

The past two years have not been easy on Premila. She used to finish long hours at work and then hit the ground for practice. The hard work finally paid off when Premila beat players from 70 other countries. She bagged gold in 100m dash, 400m, long jump and silver in 200m run. The WPFG was held in Rotterdam, in which over 10,000 players took part in 63 different events.

“Running always excites me. Since schooldays, I have been competiting in athletics. Despite the heavy workload, senior officers helped me make time for practice and arranged money for travel and entry fees,” said Premila.

Premila’s reporting officer Sakthivel, inspector of police was quick to help arrange the money for Premila’s travel. “It is rare to see personnel with such zeal to win medals for the country. Premila has proven time and time again with over 50 medals nationally and internationally,” said Sakthivel.

Premila needed Rs 1.5 lakh in May to pay for her flight tickets and entry fees. Sakthivel contacted retired senior officers and received the money through one of them. “Premila has made us proud. Not just the department, but the whole country,” said a senior police officer. Premila hopes to keep the winning streak going during the next WPFG games.

