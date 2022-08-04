Kerala's ‘secular matrimony’ via Facebook

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when religion- and caste-specific matrimony sites are booming, a non-profit online platform named ‘Secular Marriage Matrimony’ is buzzing with profiles and proposals of youngsters who seek to breach traditional norms of ‘arranged wedding’.

Manu Manushyajathy, who launched the platform, says it has gained more popularity following the pandemic.

Secular Marriage Matrimony’s Facebook page has crossed 50,000 followers, and the number of people posting profiles has increased, he adds.

“In 2014, I started a page where I used to share inspiring stories of couples and individuals who fought the odds to break patriarchy, caste and religion to live together,” says the 33-year-old Maths teacher.

“The response was overwhelming, and I realised there were so many people who sought to come out of the ‘system’ and live a life beyond societal norms. Later, as people started sending me profiles, I started Secular Marriage Matrimony.”

Manu faced cyber attacks, but sustained his efforts. “I was inactive for a few years, as I had to focus on my studies,” he says.

“The page became more active after the pandemic outbreak. I revamped it, and the number of followers started climbing. I was flooded with profiles.”

Thiruvananthapuram-based Abhin G Ashok, who is looking for a partner with secular views, believes that it’s high time people came out of religious shackles.

“There is huge societal pressure surrounding marriages and many couples are forced to part ways. I am looking for a like-minded partner, and my parents are very supportive,” says the 29-year-old accountant. Manu notes the number of women posting their profiles on the page has increased.

“I get at least 10 female profiles every month,” he says.

“Earlier, people used to post anonymously. But now, youngsters, including women, are posting profiles without inhibitions. Interestingly, many parents, too, are posting profiles of their children.”

So far, Manu has facilitated 30 ‘secular marriages’.

“I am planning to launch a website that would help people, irrespective of gender, find partners,” he adds.

Keerthana Santhosh, a Kollam native who works as an assistant professor at St Mary’s College, Thoothukudi, met Cherthala-based K B Sarath Chandran via Secular Marriage Matrimony.

“We had a non-religious wedding last December, and our families have been supportive,” she says.

“When it comes to marriage, most families, including modern ones, would want to follow the norms. I had decided to not have a religious wedding. At the same time, I am a family-oriented person. So, I was particular that both families should be totally comfortable with the marriage.”

