Home Good News

Nagai woman wins bravery award for saving children from drowning

Residents of the village appreciated Ezhilarasi for her bravery and she also received a couple of awards before the State honour.

Published: 18th August 2022 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

B Ezhilarasi receives the Kalpana Chawla Award from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the 76th Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday: (EPS | P Jawahar)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Being a good Samaritan does pay, and it has come as a surprise to B Ezhilarasi of Nagapattinam.

The 27-year-old MTech graduate from Kilvelur was given Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise by Chief Minister MK Stalin during the Independence Day celebrations held in Chennai, for risking her life and saving two children.

Ezhilarasi lives with her husband D Keerthivasan in Kilvelur. On May 13, a family from the Thanjavur district visited Kilvelur for a commemoration event at a temple situated near her house.

The temple pond, owing to lack of maintenance, was filled with invasive growth. Two boys from the family, Saivishnu (7) and Sreevarshan (12), were playing near the pond when the former slipped and fell into it. Sreevarshan, jumped in to rescue his brother but was also caught in the vegetation. Saivishnu's elder sister who saw the boys in trouble cried out for help.

Ezhilarasi, who was on her way to the temple, heard the cries and jumped into the pond to rescue the boys. Talking to The New Indian Express, she said, "I do not know how to swim. However, I could not think about all that. All that struck me was I had to save the children. I used to be in scouts in my school days, and that was, perhaps, a reason. I held on to Saivishnu with one hand and reached out for Sreevarshan. After grabbing him, I thrust myself towards the bank. Luckily, help arrived from fellow villagers.”

Residents of the village appreciated Ezhilarasi for her bravery and she also received a couple of awards before the State honour. "This is all very new to me. But, this motivates me and my husband to work more for the needy," she beamed.

M Senthilvelavan, a 52-year-old teacher from Kilvelur said, "Despite not knowing swimming, Ezhilarasi jumped in to rescue the children, like how a mother would do. We are proud of her winning a State award for bravery.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu bravery award Kalpana Chawla Award good Samaritan
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp