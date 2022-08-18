PM Modi retweet lights up visually-challenged student's mind

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “All of us in our school are thankful to PM Narendra Modi for acknowledging our love for the nation,” says Madhuri, a student of Government Residential School for Visually-Challenged Girls in Visakhapatnam, whose video was retweeted by the Prime Minister a few days ago, commemorating the 75 years of Independence. Madhuri, a native of Lakshmipuram village in Srikakulam district, is a Class IX student. “I wish to become an IAS officer and serve the poor to the best of my capacity,” says Madhuri. The other students in the school expressed their desire to help their parents financially in future. “On August 10, when India Post distributed national flags to these children, who never had the opportunity to see the national flag, they were overjoyed and celebrated the 75 years of Independence along with the rest of the country,” said school principal M Maheshwara Reddy. Speaking to TNIE, the school principal expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the retweet. “It is a great pleasure and inspiration for all of us. It may not be a big thing for others, but the noble act of PM Modi inspired our students. I hope this will help the students to strive hard to achieve success and self-sufficiency, against all odds”. Established in 1987, the first Class X batch of the school passed out in 1997 with a 100 percent pass percentage. From 1996-2021, 238 students have completed their high school and many of them are now pursuing higher education while some of them are doing government and private jobs. The school has a science laboratory, computer laboratory, a digital classroom, a music room and dispensary to cater to the needs of visually-challenged girls. “With financial assistance from Divis Laboratories Limited, other organisations and individuals, we are able to provide the best possible education and amenities to the students,” said Reddy. Separate records are being maintained by the school administration for funds donated by various organisations and individuals. “We will ensure transparency when it comes to donations. We disclose information regarding the donations received by the school because we respect and appreciate the donors for their contributions and it is our responsibility to ensure that the additional funds are not misused. “Several parents are not willing to enrol their children in our school because they prefer staying close to them, even though those children aren’t provided with all the required facilities. I sincerely welcome visually-challenged girls from all parts of the State to our school,” he added. Govt school for visually challenged girls in Vizag Government Residential School for Visually Challenged Girls in Visakhapatnam, which can accommodate 100 students, has 53 girls hailing from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari districts. The girls studying in the school are either completely or partially blind.