Beyond religious barriers, this Kerala Muslim teaches Bharatanatyam

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Born into an orthodox family, Sirajudeen P was bound to follow all religious customs. That he did with fervour. But practising a temple artform? That was something none of his family members could possibly have imagined. His irrepressible desire to learn Bharatanatyam, however, impelled him to break all religious barriers and begin dance practice at 15. And he has gone on to master kuchipudi, mohiniyattam and perani natyam as well.

Now 42, this passionate dance teacher from Vadakara, popular as Siraj, has trained more than 1,500 students belonging to various age-groups over the years despite criticism from many religious outfits. “After the SSLC exams, I told my mother of my wish to learn bharatanatyam,” Siraj recalls. “Instantly, she replied ‘no’, claiming that dance is restricted in our religion.”

Not one to back off easily, he kept asking for permission. “At long last, she decided to present the topic before my father to get the final nod. His response totally belied my expectation. He said strongly that I would be ousted from the family if I practised dance.”

But Siraj was not prepared to let go of his dream because of religious compulsions. “I told them that I would join the Kala Gramam in Mahe with the financial support of a Hindu friend. Finally, my mother offered assistance to join a drawing class at Kala Gramam. Grabbing that opportunity, I joined the institution for the drawing class and later took admission for Bharatanatyam without informing my family.”

Hearing his plight, the institution offered Siraj a scholarship which helped him bear the financial burden. While at Kala Gramam, Siraj acquired a diploma in bharatanatyam. Later, he travelled to Chennai and Andhra Pradesh for higher studies in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. In 1998, he started the institute ‘Bharatha Kala Kshethra’ near his house at Keezhal.

“When I started using the traditional lamp (nilavilakku) for training, some persons from my community opposed it. But I don’t want to stop the practice,” says Siraj, stressing that he is a firm believer.

He has opened his second institute at Vadakara, offering training to around 100 students from all communities. His family comprising wife Haseena and children, Ayreej, 10, and Rovel, 5, extends whole-hearted support to his endeavour.

KOZHIKODE: Born into an orthodox family, Sirajudeen P was bound to follow all religious customs. That he did with fervour. But practising a temple artform? That was something none of his family members could possibly have imagined. His irrepressible desire to learn Bharatanatyam, however, impelled him to break all religious barriers and begin dance practice at 15. And he has gone on to master kuchipudi, mohiniyattam and perani natyam as well. Now 42, this passionate dance teacher from Vadakara, popular as Siraj, has trained more than 1,500 students belonging to various age-groups over the years despite criticism from many religious outfits. “After the SSLC exams, I told my mother of my wish to learn bharatanatyam,” Siraj recalls. “Instantly, she replied ‘no’, claiming that dance is restricted in our religion.” Not one to back off easily, he kept asking for permission. “At long last, she decided to present the topic before my father to get the final nod. His response totally belied my expectation. He said strongly that I would be ousted from the family if I practised dance.” But Siraj was not prepared to let go of his dream because of religious compulsions. “I told them that I would join the Kala Gramam in Mahe with the financial support of a Hindu friend. Finally, my mother offered assistance to join a drawing class at Kala Gramam. Grabbing that opportunity, I joined the institution for the drawing class and later took admission for Bharatanatyam without informing my family.” Hearing his plight, the institution offered Siraj a scholarship which helped him bear the financial burden. While at Kala Gramam, Siraj acquired a diploma in bharatanatyam. Later, he travelled to Chennai and Andhra Pradesh for higher studies in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. In 1998, he started the institute ‘Bharatha Kala Kshethra’ near his house at Keezhal. “When I started using the traditional lamp (nilavilakku) for training, some persons from my community opposed it. But I don’t want to stop the practice,” says Siraj, stressing that he is a firm believer. He has opened his second institute at Vadakara, offering training to around 100 students from all communities. His family comprising wife Haseena and children, Ayreej, 10, and Rovel, 5, extends whole-hearted support to his endeavour.