Home Good News

Kerala teen makes drone using refill, CD, camera, unfurls Tricolour at school

Three times he failed, but Muhammad Insaf was not ready to give up.

Published: 24th August 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Muhammad Insaf with his drone | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Three times he failed, but Muhammad Insaf was not ready to give up. The 14-year-old persisted and had the last laugh as he proudly unfurled the Tricolour on August 15 at his school using the drone he made using scrap materials and a mobile phone camera. “His passion to make a drone grew after I brought him a small one from China when I went there for a business purpose four years ago,” said father M A Ansil, of Inayath, Neerkunnam.

“It got damaged after four or five flights, but passion grew in him. He started developing one, but it too got damaged three times during its making. But he was in no mood to give up. Finally, he developed a drone that can fly 600m at 30m height. The teachers of his school demanded him to unfurl the Tricolour on the Independence Day in school and he proudly did it,” Ansil said.

Insaf spent around Rs 10,000 to make it. “I studied its assembling watching YouTube. Caps of plastic bottles, an old CD, a pen refill and an aluminium rod formed some of its components. Flight control devices, transmitters, OTG receivers, and few other devices were purchased online. Father gave me Rs 6,500 and sister Nouzha Fatima the remaining sum by breaking open her treasure box,” Insaf said.

“The tilting camera too was purchased online. The drone is controlled by a joystick and the video captured by it is saved on the mobile phone, which is connected with the camera,” he said. Insaf’s mother Sulfia said he was very passionate about digital devices and electronics from an early age. “He studied Hindi, too, to follow the instructions about drone-making on YouTube,” Sulfia said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tricolour drone Kerala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp