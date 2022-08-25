Deceased Kerala teacher’s organs to give new life to seven people

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A kind act by the family of a revered school teacher who died here on Wednesday will give a fresh lease of life to seven persons. G Gopikarani, 47, who taught at RKD NSS School, Sasthamangalam, was a teacher who won students’ admiration for her academic brilliance and motivational skills.

She was serving as a community police officer under the Student Police Cadet Scheme of the Kerala Police. She was also associated with Hope, an organisation that gives free tuition for dropout children to continue their education. The teacher was hospitalised following a stroke six days ago. After she was announced brain dead, her family gave consent for organ donation.

