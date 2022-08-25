Home Good News

Deceased Kerala teacher’s organs to give new life to seven people

A kind act by the family of a revered school teacher who died here on Wednesday will give a fresh lease of life to seven persons.  

Published: 25th August 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

G Gopikarani

G Gopikarani

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A kind act by the family of a revered school teacher who died here on Wednesday will give a fresh lease of life to seven persons. G Gopikarani, 47, who taught at RKD NSS School, Sasthamangalam, was a teacher who won students’ admiration for her academic brilliance and motivational skills.

She was serving as a community police officer under the Student Police Cadet Scheme of the Kerala Police. She was also associated with Hope, an organisation that gives free tuition for dropout children to continue their education. The teacher was hospitalised following a stroke six days ago. After she was announced brain dead, her family gave consent for organ donation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala organ donation
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp