Objections can wait, art runs deep in this Kerala Muslim family

KOZHIKODE: Should girls be provided with higher education, especially in the field of arts? That is a question Mukkam Saleem has often been asked. But he has remained undeterred.

A music teacher and a mridangam artist, he now manages the art centre Layanam School of Fine Arts -- founded by his father in his hometown -- that has been training aspirants in music, dance and instruments for over 60 years. What’s more, his three daughters have already proved their mettle in the field of arts, fighting all odds.

“When I graduated from the Thiruvananthapuram Swathi Thirunal College in Ganapraveena (post-diploma course) years ago, I was the only artist to have attained training in mridangam from my community,” recalls Saleem, who has been teaching music for the past 28 years.

“Even now, we get less classical music concerts (kacheris) compared to others. Many organisers are afraid that someone would cause trouble if they call me for a concert.” He says many people ask whether girls are active in the field, and if so, whether they would get good alliance from the community. Having faced all such queries herself, Saleem’s eldest daughter Suhana secured the first rank in the Bharatanatyam master’s course from the Madras University.

She recently bagged the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) young artist scholarship instituted by the ministry of culture. His second daughter, Nashidha, too topped her bachelor’s course in veena from the Swathi Thirunal College under Kerala University. Liyana, the youngest, is a third year BA (violin) student at the RLV College in Tripunithura.

“I have always encouraged my children and students to identify their capabilities and make a career out of them,” Saleem says. An alumnus of the Chembai Memorial Government Music College in Palakkad, Saleem completed his course with the Ganabhushanam title, and has worked with musicians like P Leela and Kalamandalam Hyderali.

Saleem, a grade ‘B’ artist with All Indian Radio, also serves as a music teacher at the Crescent HSS in Malappuram.“Arts performances have gained momentum post lockdown. We have been getting offers for classical dance programmes,” says Saleem, who is delighted to see more women stepping into the field of arts.

