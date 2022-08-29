Home Good News

Techies launch software training centre to lift lives of Villupuram’s rural youth

The centre, which will operate in collaboration with the State Skill Development Corporation and the district administration, was inaugurated by Villupuram MP D Ravikumar on Saturday.

Published: 29th August 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Villupuram MP D Ravikumar inaugurated software skill training centre for rural youth.

Villupuram MP D Ravikumar inaugurated software skill training centre for rural youth.

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Mahatma Gandhi once said the future of India lies in its villages. At a time when the world of technology is moving at a rapid pace, and the employment opportunities of the new age are directly related to how able you are to catch up with it, it is not a question of whether the youth of rural India need to be taught the latest technology. After all, they are the future of the country.

It is with this thought and motto that Villupuram-based free-software movement V-GLUG (Villupuram GNU/Linux Users Group) run by a group of techies from the town for a decade, has come up with a software skill training centre for rural youth of the district.

The centre, which will operate in collaboration with the State Skill Development Corporation and the district administration, was inaugurated by Villupuram MP D Ravikumar on Saturday. The first batch at the centre will have 30 young women getting trained with software skills free of cost.

General Secretary of V-GLUG, U Karkee said, “The software we teach is not just basics but the crucial ones used in big technology-based companies. We train them in the latest programming languages including Python which will otherwise be available at centres for a huge fee. With our training, these women can go to some of the biggest tech houses where only students of the top IT schools could go.” Karkee added that the opportunity could save their lives.

“With the working knowledge in such programming languages, the women will be placed for jobs that pay them over Rs 30,000 even as they enter the industry,” said Khalell Jaheer, V-GLUG coordinator.  
D Haripriya, another coordinator, said the training will help many women come out of their houses to do jobs that pay well.

“For long, skill training for women only focused on indoor works that yielded low income, and through subsidised loans. They were caught in a cycle of earning and repaying loans without actually empowering them to get out of the clutches of financial constraints,” Haripriya said.

K Vijayalakshmi, a bioscience-software engineer at V-GLUG, added that this was a viable model as all those who availed of the training would be benefited unlike only a few making a fortune out of their skills.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Villupuram V-GLUG State Skill Development Corporation MP D Ravikumar Khalell Jaheer
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp