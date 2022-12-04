 Fighting pain with selfless service

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Various ailments left her thinking that her days are numbered. But that didn’t prevent M Lekha from caring for 17 children suffering from autism and fits. The last 13 years have been one of dedication and compassion for the Kollengode resident. Except for the mothers of her wards, no one, not even her neighbours, was aware of her selfless service.

Four of the kids in her care are bedridden and two are from one family. There are also orphans and children of single mothers abandoned by their spouses. Lekha, 34, provides them with food, clothes and medicines. All these items are kept for the mothers to use. Once every two months, the children and their families gather at the local library hall. They enjoy a feast, sing and share experiences. “I suffer from epilepsy and blood clots. I had once even lost my voice. I wanted to help children with similar neurological disabilities. I have faced insults and taunts, and gone through depression, all because of my condition. But I have learnt to take them in my stride and move on,” says Lekha.

She decided to give her life a new direction. “I chose to help children suffering from autism and fits. I began by giving provisions and medicines. Once one of the mothers narrated an incident at a marriage function, when her son screamed for joy when food was served. This irked the other guests who made some comments. The woman left the hall immediately with her son. This was when I decided to feed them as well,” says Lekha, who has a degree in English literature and Hindi and has done her teachers’ training course.

Her paternal grandmother’s pension helps her support the kids. Lekha used to teach at a private school. “As my sickness became acute, I quit my job. I also started wondering about who will look after the kids after me,” says Lekha. Her parents — A Sethumadhavan, who was a librarian at the local Mahakavi P Memorial Library, and M Indira Devi — are also supportive of her activities.

“Lekha teacher has filled us with hope that there are people who care for families like us. As we have to look after our children, we cannot work, and the assistance from her is a great relief,” says Shanthi, whose child is on the spectrum.

“It was my son Mikhilesh, who was then in Class 3, who along with police personnel went to the houses of the 17 children and delivered kits during Covid time. My husband, G Sudheesh, had married me knowing fully well of my ailments. He works as a supervisor at a garment manufacturing unit in Tirupur,” says Lekha.

“My only aim is to see that this endeavour is carried forward by other noble souls,” says Lekha, on her decision to go public about her mission. Lekha can be reached at 9656214818.

