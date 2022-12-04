Perambalur opens doors to history

Home Good News

India’s first ammonite museum in Perambalur opened in May 2022. It houses 300 rare specimens, including a 100-million-year old shark tooth.

By P Thiruselvam
PERAMBALUR: The sleepy village of Sathanur has a past of extinction. Sathanur and several other villages in the Perambalur district, believed to have been underwater around 135 million years ago, are a treasure trove of fossils of marine life that tread upon the earth aeons ago. An ammonite museum in Sathanur park, therefore, sits in perfect harmony with the past. Geologists and archaeologists from all over have praised Perambalur’s archaeological glory, but the locals were unaware of it until Collector P Sri Venkada Priya took the initiative to transform the old tahsildar office into India’s first exclusive ammonite museum.

Perambalur has preserved fossils that are proof of life preceding human life, and evidence of geological changes. Its archaeological richness was first addressed by a geologist named MS Krishnan in 1940, when he discovered the 120-million-year-old tree fossil in Sathanur, now preserved at the village. Later, the area was developed into a national fossil wood park by the geological department, which now sees an influx of geologists, school and college students, and tourists from across the country and abroad.

Ever since Perambalur was acknowledged for its arid yet fossil-rich land, archaeologists and geologists have devoted their time to exhuming a plethora of snail-like forms of ammonites and marine fossils that went extinct 120 million years ago, from various places, including Karai, Kunnam, Sathanur Kudikadu and Anaivari stream. However, despite this discovery, the district remained unmapped until the museum was opened to the public in May 2022. Today, more than 112 species of fossils, including Cephalopods (Thalaikaali), are displayed at the museum. Visitors can now see what a whole ammonite looks like.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Venkada Priya said, “It has been found that millions of years ago, Ariyalur and Perambalur were surrounded by sea. While people of other states and districts seem to know about its uniqueness, the locals have paid little attention to it. The museum was thus established for the local residents to learn about their own land. Apart from being a museum, it will also be a centre for education and interpretation that will create awareness about the fossils.”

Highlighting that the museum is the first of its kind in India, she says that it will be an asset for future generations. “It was a Herculean task to find an apt site to construct the museum. Today, the museum houses various kinds of ammonite fossils, including a 500-million-year-old trilobite and a 100-million-year-old shark tooth besides 300 rare specimens. We have also displayed scientifically recreated animals. It will be a wonderful destination of entertainment and learning for the public, especially children,” she adds.

Priya has devoted herself to preserving the heritage of the district besides her attempts to improve its excellence in professional fields, especially education and employment. Currently, she is planning to create awareness among school and college students.“A geopark will be set up soon with the fund of `10 crore sanctioned by the Tamil Nadu government on August 13, 2021. Steps will be taken to further develop the Sathanur fossil park.” she said.

Environmental activist S Ragavan from Perambalur congratulated the collector for her initiative and pointed out that there are more archaeologically-significant lands in the area waiting to be explored. “The Karai arid lands, Sathanur fossil park, Kolakkanatham, Kunnam and streams, including Anaivari, are some of the places that need more attention as it is likely to find more fossils from here. A helpline number for the public should be set up to inform any fossil findings. This will further strengthen the district administration’s efforts. Moreover, these areas should be declared as protected areas,” says Ragavan.

In order to create awareness, chapters on fossils should be included in the school textbooks and a historical video on fossils should be screened at the museum, he adds.

